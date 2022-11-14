Shirley Chamberlain Obituary

Shirley Ann (Smith) Chamberlain, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family at Dartmouth Medical Center. She was the daughter of Roland Smith and Bernadeen Tobin. She was the wife of Gardner (Chummy) Chamberlain. Together for almost 40 years, they were married in June of 2006 in Franconia. In typical Shirley fashion, it was a surprise ceremony in the backyard of their home at what was supposed to be the annual family reunion.
Shirley was born in Hanover, New Hampshire and graduated from Hanover High. She worked in the hospitality industry starting at a young age and throughout her adult life. From owning her own restaurants to spending her last 20-plus years before retirement at the Beacon and Dad’s Restaurant where she was a dining room manager.
Shirley loved spending time with her family. She was famous for her family reunions and Christmas brunches. Decorating the house for the holidays inside and out was her forte, although she basically oversaw and directed as opposed to actually doing. Events that gathered all her siblings, children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and most recently great-great-grandchildren filled her heart with so much love and joy.
Shirley loved to travel. She took trips throughout New England in her Miata with Chummy to visit her youngest daughter, nephew and nieces, siblings, and Chummy’s family. Vacations to Mexico with her middle daughter and daughter-in-law, or traveling out West to visit with them, were also yearly adventures.
Shirley’s daily activity consisted of doing two newspaper crossword puzzles every day, even with her limited sight. She was expertly adept at finishing them, never cheated, and confidently did them in pen. Shirley enjoyed visiting with her friends for the occasional happy hour including a long-time friend of 50 years.
Shirley was preceded by her daughter Christel and her six siblings Howard, David, Smitty, John, Elsie and Jane. She is survived and loved by her husband Gardner Chummy Chamberlain of Franconia, daughter Robin Donovan and wife Melanie of California, daughter Kim (Marsh) Converse and husband Tim of New Hampshire, grandsons Edward of Connecticut, Eric of New Hampshire, Thomas of Arizona, and Kyle of California. Great-grandchildren, Larissa, Ashlie, Ben, and Bianca of Connecticut and Kelsi of New Hampshire, her three great-great-grandchildren Dominik, Alaiah and Kinsli of Connecticut and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be had at a date to be determined, privately at the convenience of the family. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution, please consider donating to your favorite charity in her name.
Assisting with arrangements is the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home in Littleton, N.H. To view Shirley’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit https://phaneuf.net/.
