Shirley Emma La Porte Russillo - Obituary

Shirley Emma LaPorte Russillo, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton, Vt., after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Shirley was a homemaker, raised four children, and was an excellent cook. She also enjoyed working as a bank teller and a hospital clerk. Shirley had an avid interest in sewing and quilting, and worked tirelessly in tracing and documenting the genealogy of the entire family. She lived in Florida and Vermont in her retirement, and also enjoyed a little traveling.
Shirley was born on September 28, 1926, in Providence, R.I., to Raymond and Ethel (Snow) LaPorte. She was pre-deceased by her husband John B. Russillo; her son Riccardo Russillo; her grandson Alan (AJ) Hogue; sister Corinne Iacampo; and brother Raymond LaPorte Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Hogue of Danville, Vt.; two sons: John Russillo Jr. of Bellingham, Wash., and Paul Russillo of Crystal Beach, Fla.; a sister: Ethel Thatcher of Boynton Beach, Fla.; and four grandchildren: Lacey Hogue, Megan and Gina Russillo, and Emma Espino.
A private burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston, R.I., on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
