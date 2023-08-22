Shirley Inez (Golden) Wozny Obituary

Shirley Inez (Golden) Wozny, affectionately known as “Shirl the Pearl,” of N. Chelmsford, Mass. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Ivy Hill Assisted Care in Haverhill, Mass.
Shirley was born in her grandparents farmhouse in North Littleton, N.H. on Sept. 2, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Thomas & Lucille (Willey) Golden. After graduating from Littleton High School in 1952, Shirley met and married Edward Wozny. Over the course of the next 20 years, Shirley devoted her time to raising her five children as a stay-at-home mom.
Always with an open door, she was known for her baking prowess, making enough chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon buns, whoopie pies and other sweets for all the neighborhood kids to enjoy. Shirley moved through life with love and grace and her positivity was an inspiration to all who met her. She was fiercely independent and once her children were grown, she relocated to the Lowell, Mass. area and pursued a career with the New England Telephone Company and AT&T before retiring in 1990.
Shirley was a devout Christian and shared her faith in God through teaching Sunday School for almost 60 years. In retirement, she spent much of her time volunteering at Grace Community Church, My Father’s House in N. Chelmsford, Mass., tutoring children in reading and volunteering as a foster grandparent in her community and worked as a crossing guard for many years in Lowell, Mass.
In her late 40’s, Shirley became an avid runner and competed in various local road races over the years. When she could no longer run long distances, she slowed her pace and took to walking the same great lengths into her mid 80’s while bravely facing health challenges with dignity and living a life that mattered.
Shirley took great pride in being a Mother, a Grandmother, a Great-Grandmother, a Great-Great-Grandmother and a “Gram” to all, known for her sweet tooth and love for raspberries and chocolate.
She is survived by a son, Mark Wozny of Kennebunkport, Maine; a daughter, Bethany (Wozny) Macleod of Dracut, Mass.; a daughter-in-law, Robin (Stalker) Wozny of North Haverhill, N.H.; a brother, Wayne Golden of Littleton, N.H.; Seven grandchildren, Jeremy Wozny, Joshua Wozny and his spouse Andrew, Beth Lacaillade and her spouse Scott, Melanie Reynolds and her spouse Pliny, Jason Macleod and his spouse Kerry, Kelsey Macleod, and Jessica Wozny; 11 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was the mother of the late Thomas, Kim and Matthew Wozny, and the sister of the late Thomas and John Golden, and the late Jacquelyn Owens Williamson.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Ivy Hill Assisted Care for their loving kindness and the team at Tufts Hospice Care.
Shirley’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Grace Community Church in Chelmsford, Mass. No visiting hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memorial can be made to My Father’s House, 83 Middlesex Street, N. Chelmsford, MA 01863 or NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) donate.nami.org Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.