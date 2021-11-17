Shirley Jean Lepine Obituary

Shirley Jean (Sweatt) Lepine, 81, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Shirley was born on Nov. 24, 1939, in West Stewartstown, New Hampshire. She was the daughter of Pershing and Arlene (Pearson) Sweatt.
Shirley was predeceased by two sons, Vincent Lepine and Gary Lepine and three siblings, Dale Sweatt, Nancy Corriveau and Virginia “Ginny” Turner.
Shirley is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 64 years, Maurice Lepine of Port St. Lucie, Fla., her sons, David Lepine and his wife, Joanne of Fort Pierce, Fla., and Mark Lepine and his wife, Linda of Vero Beach, Fla. and daughter-in law, Denise Lepine-Whitehead, husband Bruce and daughter Nella of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Shirley is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Grandchildren: Chad Legault, Greg Lepine (Rachel), Joseph Lepine (Melissa), Thomas Lepine, Jennifer Lepine (Bryan Beckingham), Kimberly Thomas (Jon), MacKenzie Idsinga (Robb) and Cameron Lepine. Great-grandchildren: Riley Legault, Ozzie Legault, Aubrey Lepine, Olivia Lepine, Josie Lepine, Jace Lepine, Logan Beckingham, Isabelle Idsinga and Conner Thomas.
Shirley was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends and was always there to brighten the lives of others. She enjoyed life to the fullest, especially traveling with the love of her life throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. Her love for God and family was evident in her kind heart and beautiful smile, and her presence is sadly missed. All who knew her, loved her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist Church, Main Street in St. Johnsbury. Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery will immediately follow.
Flowers are welcome and may be sent to Sayles Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
