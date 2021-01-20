Shirley L. (Ball) Ladd was called to the Lord on Jan. 1, 2021. She was born on May 20, 1929 in Littleton, N.H. She attended Littleton High School. Shortly after she married her first true love Keith Brown. Together they had three beautiful children, Mark, who was KIA serving with the Fifth Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Viet Nam, Diana Craggy and Wanda Brown. Shirley was a wonderful homemaker and involved in many civic activities. Sadly, her husband of 36 years passed away. Much later she met Frank Ladd whom she was married for 18 years. Shirley traveled across America a number of times for work and enjoyment.
She is predeceased by her husbands Keith Brown and Frank Ladd. Her son Mark Brown. She is survived by two daughters Wanda Brown, Diana Milinski and son-in-law Frank Milinski. Three grandchildren: Mark Craggy with his wife Tarissa, Jeff Craggy, Ben Brown. Two great-grandchildren: Keegan and Nora Craggy.
Two stepdaughters: Cinda Plyer and Cocoa (Mike) Spencer. A niece: Jane Ladd.
Interment at the Boscawen Veterans Cemetery with a private service in the spring.
