Shirley L. McAllister - Obituary

Shirley L. McAllister, 90, of Woodsville, N.H., died Friday morning, Feb. 19, 2021, at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, after a brief illness.
Born in Hamilton, Ill., on April 29, 1930, the daughter of Elmer and Clara (Roskamp) Schrader. Shirley grew up in Hamilton, Ill., and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1948. She married David E. McAllister on Oct. 14, 1950. The couple moved East and in 1953 started working at the family-owned jewelry store in Woodsville, N.H. (S.F. McAllister Jewelers). Shirley helped with bookkeeping for the business and raised their three children.
Following their retirement, they spent part of their winters in their retirement home in Sarasota, Fla. Shirley enjoyed many hours with her family at camp on Hall’s Lake.
Shirley had many hobbies such as walking, sewing, knitting, reading, and working on puzzles. She was very active in the community attending her children’s activities and being a member of Couples club, Girls club, Progressive Club, and Exercise club. She volunteered for Sunday school, 4-H club, secretary for ambulance services and Horse Meadow Senior Center. She served on the board for the Home for the Aged for over 50 years. She also worked for a time for both Dartmouth College and Grafton Courthouse.
She leaves three children: Donna Coutermarsh and husband Barry of Hollis, N.H., Michael McAllister and wife Ann of Meriden, N.H., Scott McAllister and wife Jeneil of Woodsville; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, a brother Ken Schrader and wife Marianna of Galesburg, Ill., and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, David E. McAllister; a sister Elaine Limkemann and brother Larry Schrader.
Shirley’s caring ways will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A graveside service in Hillside Cemetery, South Ryegate, VT, will be held later in the summer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Horse Meadow Senior Center, 91 Horsemeadow Road, North Haverhill, NH 03774.
