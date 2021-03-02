Shirley L. Parker, age 82, of Sugarhouse Road, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed peacefully at her home with family by her side Monday, March 1, 2021, due to complications from multiple myeloma.
Shirley was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Aug. 13, 1938, daughter to the late Jean William and Constance Rebekah (Bracey) Legendre. Shirley grew up in St. Johnsbury and graduated from Danville High School in the Class of 1956. Starting a new career as a certified school librarian and earning her college degree at age 50 were some of her proudest accomplishments. She served as librarian at schools in Burke Hollow, Blue Mountain and Concord before retiring in 2000.
Shirley was always eager to embark on a creative project, and channeled this drive into attending, and later teaching, classes on early American stenciling and decoration, refinishing furniture, hosting elaborate tea parties, creating fairy gardens and dreaming up endless wood-working projects for her husband. Besides the St. Johnsbury home she shared with her husband for 39 years, her favorite places to spend time were Cape Ann and Boston, both places holding fond childhood memories for her.
She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 65 years, Leslie “Stub” Parker of St. Johnsbury; 3 daughters: Brenda Boydston and husband, Harold, of Jacksonville, Vt., Sharon Parker of St. Johnsbury, Gay Kemmis and husband, Gregory, of Keene, N.H.; 1 son: Chris Parker and his wife, Lisa, of Kirby, Vt.; 1 sister (& 5 step): Marie Grant and husband, Russell, of Jacksonville, Fla., Ina Francis and husband, William, of Lowell, Mass., Lori Legendre of Jacksonville, Fla., Anita Guild and husband, Edward, of Essex Junction, Vt., Lisa Merrill and husband, Raymond, of Ludlow, Vt., Sarah Baker and husband, John, of Barre, Vt.; 9 grandchildren: Kirby Parker, Alex Parker, Taylor Boydston, Lawrence Boydston, Stephen Boydston, Elizabeth Platt, Victoria Fisher, Mary Boydston, G. Robert Boardman III and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, Jean, in 1979, her mother, Constance, in 1952, and her stepmother, Ruth Ann (Young) Legendre, in 2019.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time. A celebration will be planned for the summertime.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
