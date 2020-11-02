Shirley Langmaid - Obituary

Shirley Kehoe Mackin Langmaid, 94, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2020 after a short illness.
Shirley was born on Jan. 16, 1926 to Joseph and Cora McCormick Kehoe of Norton, Vt. She attended Norton Grammar School and Brighton High School in Island Pond, Vt. She enjoyed ice skating, tobogganing, dancing, and reading. In later years she became an avid reader, word searcher, and Sudoku player.
In 1944, Shirley began her training at Fanny Allen Hospital with affiliations in New York City, Albany, N.Y., and Newtown, Conn., earning her RN degree in Nursing in 1948. After graduation she worked at Fairfield State Hospital in Newton, Conn.
In 1949, Shirley married Robert C. Mackin of Bridgeport, Conn., and they moved to St. Johnsbury, Vermont in 1951 to raise their family. Loving, caring for, and guiding her three children was a joy in her life. After the passing of Robert in 1970, she married Forrest Langmaid in 1975. They lived in North Danville, Vt., a community she loved and called home as she became an active member of this small town.
For 40 years, Shirley continued her nursing career at Brightlook Hospital and Northern Vermont Regional Hospital. She was also a nurse instructor for prenatal nursing students for four years. After retirement, she returned to work at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab as charge nurse for 10 years. Shirley also did cadre, (patient observation) at NVRH and personal care for area residents well into her 80s. Shirley loved nursing, and often shared, “I truly chose the right profession.” She was truly dedicated to others, providing compassionate care and friendship to the many patients and friends over the years.
Shirley is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Cora (McCormick) Kehoe; siblings Joseph Jr, Vera Brickett, Gloria Bishop, and their spouses; daughter Susan Mackin, stepchildren Mary (Langmaid) Prior, Clif Langmaid and Jane Langmaid; and step grandchildren Charles and Curtis Vance.
She is survived by her son Robert Keith Mackin and wife Rebecca of Barre, Vt., grandson James Mackin and fiancee Melody Walker of Haymarket, Va., great-grandaughter Mali Mackin, and granddaughter Elizabeth Mackin of Barre, Vt.; son Richard Mackin and wife Cindy of Berlin, N.H., grandsons Daniel Mackin and wife Sara, great-granddaughter Rosemary of Columbia, N.H., Owen Mackin and wife Nicole, great-grandchildren Braylee and Berklee of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; stepchildren Linda and husband Roy Vance, Susan and husband Dwayne Lynaugh, stepson-in-law Hollis Prior; nine step-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews; and cherished friends and neighbors.
Per Shirley’s request, there will be no visiting hours. A graveside burial will be held at the discretion of the family. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in St. Johnsbury, Vt. where she will be buried alongside Robert, her first husband and daughter Susan Mackin.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Canterbury Inn and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for their care and kindness to Shirley.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Association, Northern New England Chapter, Concord Center, 10 Ferry Street, Suite 438, Concord, NH 03301.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
