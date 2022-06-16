Shirley Mae Canning Davis Obituary

Our dearest mother, Shirley Mae Canning Davis, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2022 at the age of 87. She was born to John and Grace King Canning in Thetford Mines, Quebec on July 9, 1934.
Shirley, an only child, was surrounded by the love of her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins while growing up. Upon graduation, Shirley worked at Remington Rand in Montreal and taught school in a one-room schoolhouse in Heathton, Quebec. On Aug. 15, 1953, she married her husband of 63 years, Roy Davis. She was immediately welcomed and adored by his endearing parents, four brothers and their wives, five sisters and their husbands, and nieces and nephews. They moved to Derby Line, Vt. in 1959 and loved nothing more than being with family. Throughout her life, Shirley devoted her life and love to her family, faith, friends, and community. She cared about people in the purest of ways and helped shape the lives of many as a wife, parent, aunt, scout leader, Sunday School teacher, member of the United Church of Stanstead and Morgan Church and several church and community committees, and as a neighbor and friend. She was predeceased by her husband on Dec. 20, 2014.
She is the cherished mother of Bryan and wife Susan, Sharon and husband Randy Sykes, Sherry and husband Steve Wilson, and Debra and husband Jose Batista; grandmother of Jeremy and wife Jen, Brandy and partner Cory, Hillary and husband Chris, Shaun and partner Katrina, Barry and wife Lyndsay, Joslyn and husband Justin, Colin and partner Kristen, Jarrett, Jessica and fiance Greg, Grace, Jonathan and wife Kristine, and Adam and partner Emily; great-grandmother of Myra, Mitchell, Lauryn, Rylee,Taylor, Brodie, Ryder, Aiden, Ellis, Avery, Oliver, Lilly, Logan, Bristol, Liam, Scarlett, and Adalynn; aunt to many nieces and nephews; cousin to Deanie King; life-long friend to Phyllis Robinson, special friend to Gaston Poulin and her Derby Line and Newport Center groups; and family of Michaud Memorial Manor in Derby Line.
Funeral services will be held at The Morgan Church on June 22 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mike DeSena officiating and a visiting hour at noon prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Crystal Lake Cemetery in Stanstead, Quebec. Travelers entering Canada must meet COVID-19 requirements and use the ArriveCAN app within 72 hours before arrival to Canada.
Should friends desire, contributions in Shirley’s memory may be made to the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, 93 Caswell Ave., Derby Line, Vt. or Daily Memorial Library, 101 Junior High Drive, Derby, Vermont. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family-owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.