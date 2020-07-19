Shirley Mae Temple - Obituary

Shirley Mae Temple, 90, of East Burke, Vt., passed away peacefully at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab Center, Friday morning July 17, 2020. Shirley was born in Sheffield, Vt. She attended the White School and graduated from Lyndon Institute. She married Ralph Temple in 1949 and they enjoyed 70 years together.
She was very talented and had a good sense of humor. She could do anything that she tried her hand at, knitting, sewing and baking. She was famous for her apple pies and deviled eggs. In the early days she hosted all of the family holidays. She loved looking after her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, having sleepovers and taking them out to lunch and to yard sales. She also knew her great-great-grandchildren well. All of the birthdays were remembered and everyone got a card with a little something inside. She was affectionately known by her great-grandchildren as “Grammy Cookie.”
In later years you would find Shirley riding in the Ranger side-by-side with Ralph watching a parade in town or visiting family in Kirby. Her and Ralph played golf together at the Newark golf course and took trips to Maine and Florida, she loved the ocean. Shirley always kept in touch with everyone with her cell phone and texted with her entire family. Shirley also enjoyed flea markets and had an eye for collectables.
Shirley is survived by her beloved husband Ralph; their 3 children: David Temple and wife Joanne of Kirby, Michael Temple and wife Kathy of Franklin, Indiana; Cynthia Temple and husband Wayne Krauss of St. Johnsbury; 4 grandchildren: Danielle, Hannah, Nathan & Caleb; 9 great-grandchildren: Angela, Shani, Erin, Ellis, Emma, Addelyn, Landen & Avery; 6 great-great-grandchildren: Oakley, Walker, Dawson, Gabby, Riley & Mathew.
Shirley is predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Bernice Rexford, daughter Cheryl Temple, grandson Matthew Kvam. Her 5 brothers, Walter, Francis “Stub,” Clifford “Tom,” Calvin, and Robert Rexford. Her father and mother in-law Ernest and Marjoria Temple.
A private service will be held at the family’s convenience. There will be no public services at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
