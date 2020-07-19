Shirley Mae Temple - Obituary

St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.