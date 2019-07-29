Shirley (Rowley) Whitehead - Obituary

On July 26, 2019, a very special loving soul who lived in St. Johnsbury, Vt., died this day, Shirley (Rowley) Whitehead, age 96.
She was born in Richford, Vt., in 1922 and married her husband in 1944, Lawrence Whitehead, who was also from Richford. They were married for 65 years. Shirley and her family moved from Massachusetts in March 1965 to St. Jay. For over 50 years, Shirley was very active in a variety of Grace Methodist Church activities including monthly newsletter mailings, the United Methodist Women, and serving as local chairwoman of Church World Service. She was also a member of the St. Jay Women’s Club for over 35 years participating in sending greeting cards to people and co-chairing a recycling project that collected items and passed them on to teachers for art projects and various agencies for craft items.
Shirley was on the board of Sunset Home in St. Johnsbury for 20 years, served as president of the Arlington School Parent teacher group, and volunteered at the baseball field. She also volunteered with the Alzheimer’s Support Group, visiting with patients so their loved ones could attend the meeting. Shirley was also featured in the Northern Star Column on the Community Notebook page of the Caledonian Record in 1999.
Shirley was a very loving mother and a giving person to all. She embodied spirited giving and loving personality to all who know her. Shirley Whitehead will be sorely missed by her family and friends; she was a very special woman and the queen bee of soul.
Shirley is survived by her four sons: Duane and wife Barbara, Gordon and wife Cindy, Bruce and wife Denise, and Russell and wife Kristine, and daughter-in-law Jackie Whitehead; three granddaughters: Casie and partner Mark Boutwell, Whitney, and Nella; two step-grandsons: Greg Lapine and wife Rachel, and Thomas Lapine; 7 great-grandchildren: Raven, Koralyn, Amara, Aubry, Olivia, Josie, and Jace; nieces: Virginia Delude and Penny Lumbra; nephew: Richard Lumbra; and family members in Canada.
She was predeceased by her parents: Carl and Jessie (Tibbets) Rowley; her husband of 65 years: Lawrence Whitehead; granddaughter: Jessica Whitehead; and many loved family members in Richford and Hinesburg, Vermont.
A Celebration of Life officiated by Rev. Hyung-Kyu Yiv will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 10 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Burial will follow immediately at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. All are invited to the church for a reception following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Shirley’s name to the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum Children’s Library, 1171 Main Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.