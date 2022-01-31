Shirley Sherwreath (Bagley) Dwire Obituary

Shirley Sherwreath (Bagley) Dwire, Sissy or Nana to those that loved her most, 81, died Jan. 28, 2022, at the Columbus Hospice House in Georgia.
She was born in Charlotte, Vt. on June 21, 1940, the daughter of Burnham and Cleo (Delong) Bagley. Shirley dropped out of high school as a Junior to help raise her younger siblings. She married the boy next door, Vernon “Butch” Dwire and they had four children Mark, Sherry, Israel and Sarah. In addition to raising a family, Shirley also worked alongside Butch to build a business, Dwire Construction, and tend to a small hobby farm and garden.
When Shirley’s children were young, the phrase “stay-at –home-mom” did not exist. It was usual for women to stay home with the children while their husbands worked. But even by the standards of the time, Shirley was an exceptional wife and mother. Shirley was more than happy to be the central figure in the lives of her children. Anyone who knew them knew that she was a star in their eyes, and that’s all that mattered to her.
Shirley is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as a large and loving extended family. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Anne, brother Harvey and her husband Butch, who passed just five days prior to her.
Shirley was a devoted wife and mother; however, she took the most joy from her title of Nana, which she earned in 1990.
Shirley, was an amazing cook, crafter, and dog trainer. She loved horse pulls, and in younger years would travel the east with her husband and a pair of pulling horses, Bud and Weiser, competing at local competitions.
She moved to Georgia 10 years ago because of her and Butch’s declining health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.