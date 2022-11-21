Shondelle Verleana Paynter Obituary

Shondelle Verleana Paynter, 46, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at her residence in Sheepcote Dorm at St. Johnsbury Academy.
Shondie was born in Paget, Bermuda on June 30, 1976, to Wanda Paynter and Bewel Smith. She attended Bermuda Institute, St. Johnsbury Academy Class of ’94, and Lyndon State College. She lived and worked at St. Johnsbury Academy for 28 years, many of those years as Head Proctor in Sheepcote Dorm. She was instrumental in establishing the Nakia Butterfield Community Spirit Award which honors community in the boarding program at SJA. In 2011, she took part in the World of Difference Program which helped her develop skills to promote diversity in the community and led to her starting an Affinity Group for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Students. Shondie also volunteered at cross country meets for over 20 years. She enjoyed snowmobiling and writing poetry. Shondie celebrated life and liked to create special moments for others.
Survivors include her parents: Wanda Paynter and Bewel Smith of Bermuda; and a brother: Carlos Rogers of Bermuda; family, friends, godchildren and many others whose lives she touched including alumni, faculty, staff, and friends of the SJA community.
She was predeceased by her grandmother: Evadne Paynter; and grandfather: Lionel Paynter.
Memorial donations can be directed to the Development Office, St. Johnsbury Academy, P.O. Box 906, St. Johnsbury VT 05819, or online at Make a Gift – St. Johnsbury Academy (stjacademy.org), with reference, “For Shondie.”
