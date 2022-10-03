Sister Albertine M. Marie Obituary

Sister Albertine M. Parent FCSCJ, (also known as Sister St. Juliette), passed peacefully on Oct. 1, 2022, at the age of 103, only to awaken, clothed in light and beauty, in the loving presence of her God.
Sister Albertine was born on June 3, 1919, in Mansonville, Quebec. She made religious profession on July 28, 1942, in the Congregation of the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, in Sherbrooke, Canada. At her death, Sister celebrated 80 years of religious vows.
Sister Albertine had a very intense spiritual life and is known to have said that “To die does not mean to come before God, it means to experience God’s warm presence within us.” Anyone who came into Sister’s presence experienced a woman of God. At age 103, she still had a serene smile and a good sense of humor.
In her professional life, Sister Albertine was mainly a teacher in elementary school, both in Canada, and the United States. In Canada, at the beginning of her religious life, she was in Lennoxville, St. Catherine and St Gabriel, Quebec. In the United States, she was missioned in Champlain, Morrisonville, New York and Newport, Vermont. Toward the end of her active life, Sister worked in a home for the aged in Rutland, Vermont, and later in parish work in Barton, and Island Pond, Vermont.
In 2003 to 2015 Sister retired to Mount Sacred Heart Convent in Littleton, N.H., and due to declining health was transferred to Holy Cross Health Care Center in Manchester, N.H., where she passed on Oct. 1, 2022.
We remain grateful to the loving care she received from the staff of Mount Sacred Heart Convent and the staff of Holy Cross Health Care Center.
Sister is predeceased by her father Theophytus Parent of Laconia, N.H., and her mother, Denise Fecteau of St. Odilon, Quebec, three brothers: Jules Parent, Gregoire Parent, Armand Parent, two sisters: Juliette Parent (Maheux) and Sister Hélène Parent FCSCJ.
Sister has many surviving nieces, nephews and cousins living in Canada and the United States.
Go in eternal peace, Sister Albertine, as you enter the loving presence of your God, and join all the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus who have gone before you. One day we will ALL sing our Alleluias together in joyful song.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m., at the St. Rose of Lima Church, Littleton, with burial to follow at 2 p.m., at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Newport, Vt. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister Albertine’s memory may be made to the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 226 Grove St. Littleton, NH 03561.
The Ross Funeral Home in Littleton, NH is in charge of arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
