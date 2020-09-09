Sister Frances J. Comeau, a Daughter of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, was called to God on Sept. 9, 2020 at the age of 91, after 69 years of religious profession. Sister was born on Feb. 27, 1929 in Newport, Vermont.
Sister Frances served God’s people through her gifts of teaching and music. She was missioned by her Congregation to St. Mary’s Academy in Champlain, New York, where she taught piano, instruments, choruses and choirs, as well as regular classes in the elementary and high school. After 15 years, Sister was missioned to Sacred Heart Elementary and High School in Newport, Vermont where she taught music for 45 years of her active life in ministry, as well as a few years teaching in the elementary school. The music department at Sacred Heart High School became very renowned in the area during these years.
In August, 2007, Sister was transferred to our retirement home, at Mount Sacred Heart, in Littleton, New Hampshire where she enjoyed a much deserved rest after her intense years of service in the music and teaching ministry.
In February, 2019, due to the necessity for supervised medical attention, Sister went to Holy Cross Health Care Center in Manchester, New Hampshire. After a tragic fall, Sister was hospitalized and soon entered hospice care, at the Community Hospice Center in Merrimack, New Hampshire where she passed peacefully.
Sister Frances is predeceased by her father, Eusebie Comeau, of Chicago, Ill. and her mother, Edna Comeau (Gagnon) of Newport, Vt., her sister, Claudia Smith, her brothers, Stanley and Homer, as well as her nephew, Anthony Pare.
Sister is survived by her sister-in-law, Claire Comeau, nieces, Lynne Fullington, Janet and Dawn Pare, Adele and Carol Comeau and Ann Ames; nephews, Erick and Allan Pare, Steve, Robert, David, Barry, Denis Comeau.
The Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus are very grateful for the professional and loving care Sister Francis received by the nursing staff of the Mount Sacred Heart Infirmary, in Littleton, N.H., the staff of Holy Cross Health Care Center in Manchester, N.H. and the Community Hospice Center in Merrimack, N.H.
Sister Frances will be sorely missed by family and her Sisters in community.
Our prayer goes out to her:
May our Loving God Who called you, take you safely home, may the choir of Angels meet you with songs of jubilant music as you enter your eternal joy!
Visiting hours will be held on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St Rose of Lima Church, Littleton, N.H. Interment will take place at 2 p.m. at St Mary’s Cemetery Newport, Vermont.
Memorial donations in Sister Frances’ name may be addressed to: Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 226 Grove St. Littleton, NH 03561. The Ross Funeral Home in Littleton, N.H. is in charge of arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
