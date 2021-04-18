Sister Irene T. Rivard - Obituary

Sister Irene T. Rivard was called by her loving God on April 16, 2021, at the age of 89, after 66 years of religious profession as a Daughter of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. She was born on June 2, 1931, in Newport, Vt. Sister Irene was known to be a very sociable person, being present and taking an interest in each person that entered her life. The definite goal of her life was to “make Jesus Christ known and loved,” which is also the mission of our religious congregation.
Professionally, Sister taught in various schools in the USA Province, in the states of New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont, including Rice Memorial High School, in Burlington, and Sacred Heart High School in Newport, Vt. For several years, Sister Irene was involved in the spiritual formation of young women entering religious life in our congregation. Ultimately, for over 40 years, her mission brought her to Seekonk, Mass., at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish where she became the administrator of a catechetical center serving well over 400 students, grades one to six. Sister also became involved in several pastoral programs in the parish.
Throughout her life, Sister Irene attracted many loyal friends that remained faithful to her to the end. She kept the postal service very busy with all the mail she received from family and friends, not only on major holidays but constantly throughout the year – a real testimony to her simplicity and faithfulness in all her relationships. Everyone enjoyed her keen sense of humor and her ability to tell jokes and make people laugh. Due to age and illness, in 2011, Sister retired at Mount Sacred Heart Convent in Littleton, N.H. Sister Irene is predeceased by her father, Onesime C. Rivard of Newport, Vt., her mother, Diana M. Rivard (Jacques) formerly of Southbridge, Mass., her brother, Normand and her sister-in-law, Theresa Rivard of Newport, Vt.
She is survived by her brother, Msgr. Roland Rivard of Winooski, Vt., her brother, Maurice Rivard of Slingerland, N.Y., a step-sister, Lee Rutz of York, Maine, a step-sister-in-law, Alice Preseault of Irasburg, Vt., a step-niece, Lori Leblanc, of Irasburg, Vt., step-sister-in-law, Pat Morin and step-niece, of Burlington, Vt., and a cousin, Rita Deslandes of Troy, Vt. The Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus remain grateful for the loving care Sister Irene received during her illness by the staff at Mount Sacred Heart Convent in Littleton, N.H., and the Holy Cross Health Care Center in Manchester, N.H.
Go in peace, Sister Irene and rejoice in the love of a life well lived and be received by your loving God, your grateful family, friends, and by all the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus who have gone before you. We miss you greatly.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on April 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 77 Clay St. Littleton, N.H. The burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport, Vt. on May 6 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister Irene’s memory may be made to the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 226 Grove St. Littleton, NH 03561.
The Ross Funeral Home in Littleton, NH is in charge of arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
