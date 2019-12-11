Sister Theresa Archambault (Mary Monica) was called to God on Dec. 9, 2019, at the age of 92 after 71 years of Religious Profession. She died at the Holy Cross Health Center in Manchester, N.H. after a long illness. She was born in Richford, Vermont on July 27, 1927. Sister Mary Monica was a devoted teacher and administrator of elementary and secondary Catholic schools, in Newport, Vermont, Champlain, New York, and Colebrook, New Hampshire. Later in life, to bring to fruition her intense love for the poor, Sister was missioned to a rural, poor parish in Crowley, Louisiana for nine years, teaching the illiterate as well as being engaged in pastoral and social work in the area. It is impossible to measure the impact of her witness and love for the deprived people of the area. Sister Mary Monica possessed an engaging personality that loved to laugh, and tell a good story or joke that endeared her to all the people around her. She is fondly remembered and loved by her former students, her relatives and friends and her Sisters in community.
The Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus wishes to express our sincere thanks to the professional staff at Mount Sacred Heart Infirmary in Littleton, N.H., as well the Holy Cross Health Care Center in Manchester, N.H., for their loving care given to Sister Mary Monica during her years of receiving necessary medical care.
She is predeceased by her father, Eli Archambault, and her mother, Lucille Hamel Archambault. Her deceased brothers and sisters are John Archambault, Henrietta Chadwick, Mary Miller, Lawrence Archambault, Madeline Manahan, Bernard Archambault, Rita Morin, James Archambault, Sister Cecile Archambault, RHSJ, Ester Madigan, Richard Archambault, Gerald Archambault and Bruce Archambault. The only living brother is Melbourne Archambault.
Sister leaves behind an extraordinary family of nieces and nephews numbering 175!!
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 9-10:45 a.m. followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the Mount Sacred Heart Chapel, 266 Grove St. Interment will take place in the Spring at St Mary’s Cemetery in Newport, Vt.
Memorial donations in Sister Mary Monica’s name may be addressed to: Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 226 Grove St. Littleton, NH 03561 The Ross Funeral Home in Littleton NH is in charge of arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
