Sonya Ann Brown - Obituary

Sonya Ann Brown of South Wheelock, Vt., passed away comfortably at home on July 19, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Sonya was born on June 28, 1960 to Sandra and Robert Lillicrap of Concord, Vt. She grew up in Concord and attended Concord school where she enjoyed playing softball.
Spending time with her children and grandchildren is something that Sonya always looked forward to. She also loved spending time in her vegetable garden and planting her flowers.
Sonya recently celebrated her 60th birthday with friends and family.
Sonya was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend to many. She leaves behind her husband Edward Brown Sr. of Wheelock, who she had been married to for 35 years. Her two sons Edward Brown Jr. and wife, April of Sheffield, Vt., and Corey Brown and wife, Samantha Brown of Lyndonville, Vt., five grandchildren, Cole Brown, Ally Brown, Zachary Brown, Carson Brown and Elsie Brown. Her five sisters, Heidi Flandez of Portsmouth, N.H., Tammy Brown of Bloomfield, Vt., Cindy Chamberlain of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Wendy O’Brien of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Bobbijo Bickford of Portsmouth, N.H.
She was predeceased by her Father, Robert Lillicrap and Mother, Sandra Wilson.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future with close family and friends.
