Spencer A. Richardson Obituary

Spencer A. Richardson, of Bath, N.H., fell asleep in death Sept. 5, 2021.
Spencer was born June 28, 1947 to Henry and Margaret (Merrill) Richardson. When he was two years old, he moved to Bath, N.H. where he resided on Goose Lane for the rest of his life. He graduated from Woodsville High School in 1965.
Spencer started his spiritual life when he was nine years old. From that time forward his life centered on his God, Jehovah. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Sept. 8, 1962. As soon as he graduated high school he began a full-time volunteer ministry. He was able to continue in this work for the next six years. On Sept. 27, 1969 he married his best friend Linda Darling. They continued together in the full-time ministry until 1971.
Although now working full-time his ministry still came first in his life. He could be seen preaching throughout the community most weekends and he served as an elder in the Woodsville Congregation from 1973 until his death. Early mornings would find Spencer in a quiet spot reading his Bible. Spencer also found great joy and satisfaction in using his construction skills to help build Kingdom Halls and Assembly Halls throughout New England and further afield. One of his fondest memories was operating big equipment to help build world headquarters for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Warwick, N.Y.
Spencer held many jobs throughout the years but became self-employed in 1985. A few years later he started up a turn-key construction company called Home ICU which he owned and operated for over 30 years. His company did everything from foundations to roofs. His favorite nephew Cedric worked with him for many of those years. Spencer also plowed snow for many years, and you could often find one of his daughters in the cab with him singing along to country music and keeping their dad awake. Upon retiring in 2017 he again began the full-time ministry.
Spencer is survived by his wife of 52 years Linda, as well as three daughters, Juleah Dow and husband Michael, Janitta Richardson and JaimeLee Adams. He is also survived by his grandson Javan Richardson and many sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
The family will have a private burial service in the Swiftwater Cemetery on Sept. 11, 2021. There will be no public services.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.