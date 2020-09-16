Spencer Kingsland - Obituary

Spencer Wayne Kingsland died peacefully at his home in Pembroke, N.H. on Sept. 12, 2020.
Spencer was born June 21, 1931 in Johnson, Vt. He was the son of Arthur and Eleanor (Chapman) Kingsland. He graduated from Bryant College, Providence, R.I. in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree. He was employed by NH Insurance Company and American International Group as a field claim adjustor and claim manager for 36 years, and later as an independent adjustor for North Country Claims Service in Littleton, retiring in 2002.
Spencer lived in Littleton for 40 years before moving to Pembroke, N.H. in 2000. He was a member of the Littleton Lions Club for 41 years, transferring to the Concord Lions Club in 2002. He was a past District Governor of Lions Clubs International (1971-1972) and was the recipient of many Lions Club awards including the Lion’s Melvin Jones Fellow and Granite State Fellow awards. He enjoyed the car hobby and was especially fond of Cadillacs, owning 15 beautiful Cadillacs from the 1970s to present. He belonged to the International Cadillac and LaSalle Auto Club. He and his wife traveled to many places including Bermuda, Europe, Mexico, Hawaii and other locations in the U.S. and Canada. Their favorites being West World Equestrian Center in Scottsdale, Ariz., annual Cadillac and LaSalle Club gatherings, Lions Club events and Equine shows in New Hampshire and throughout the country. He was a whole blood and platelet donor for the American Red Cross for many years. He was a volunteer driver for Future In Sight in Concord, N.H. and a volunteer Advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association. He was a long-time member of the Littleton United Methodist Church and transferred to Wesley United Methodist Church after moving to Pembroke. Spencer will be remembered as being very dedicated and loyal to his daughter and family, enjoying his granddaughter’s accomplishments, especially their equestrian competitions. He cared for his late wife, Maxine, the love of his life and best friend for over 57 years whom he lost in 2015 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
He is survived by his daughter, Tami Rae Kingsland Corbett, husband John Corbett, granddaughters, Jessica Kingsland Corbett and Alex Julia Corbett from Henniker, a brother Dr. Graydon Kingsland, Clemson, S.C., a niece and three nephews and several cousins. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Keri Jo Kingsland in 1966.
There will be a graveside memorial service at Glenwood Cemetery in Littleton, N.H. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. There will be no calling hours, church or funeral home service. Memorial donations may be made to the Keri Jo Kingsland Memorial Scholarship, Littleton Lions Club, PO Box 104, Littleton, NH 03561.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
