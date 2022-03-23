Stanley James Amadon Obituary

Stanley James Amadon passed away in his wife, Helen’s arms on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, Vt. He was 93. Stan was born on Dec. 7, 1928 to Gordon and Edith (Carpenter) Amadon in the historic “Shores House” in Lyndon Center, Vt.
Lyndon Center was a magnet that drew Stan back again and again over the years. He attended high school at Lyndon Institute in Lyndon Center and was a very successful athlete. He was State Champion in the 800-yard run his junior year and an All-State center for his football team at all of 150 lbs! He met his future wife, Helen Gale, who also attended Lyndon Institute, at a local dance hall. Legend has it that Stan was told on that first date that if he wanted to be part of Helen’s large family, he’d better learn to dance. He did! And so their grand love story began and they were married on Aug. 20, 1950. Stan & Helen shared a devoted, loving marriage for more than 71 years.
Stan graduated from Lyndon Institute (LI) in 1946 and in 1950 graduated from Lyndon Teachers College with a B.A. in Education. He served in the National Guard from 1948-1952.
He later attended the University of Vermont where he received his Master’s Degree in Education in 1970.
Stan didn’t really have any hobbies in the conventional sense. He gave his heart and soul to three things…education, community service and his family.
Stan devoted his professional career to education. He had a keen sense and vision as an educator and held positions of influence in order to be able to create “the best educational outcomes for students at all levels.” Stan started his education career at Lyndonville Graded School where he taught 8th grade and was Principal for 5 years. After a year in Woodstock, Vt. as a Supervising Principal, he returned to Lyndon Center and was the School Guidance Director for six years at LI, where he also coached football and track. In 1964, Stan & Helen moved their family to South Burlington, where Stan became the first Assistant Principal for the newly formed Champlain Valley Union High School. Stan also served on the South Burlington School Board from 1966-67. He then became Principal at Vergennes Union High School for three years, was Director of Guidance at Harwood Union High School from 1970-1978, and eventually retired after serving as Director of Guidance at South Burlington High School from 1978-1984. He subsequently came out of retirement to oversee the Vermont Adult Diploma Program for 10 years before fully retiring.
Stan’s love for LI and Lyndon State (formerly Lyndon Teachers College) was deep and sincere. For over 40 years of his life, living in four different Vermont towns, he traveled back and forth across the state to Lyndon Center for LI Trustees and Corporator’s meetings. He served as Corporator for LI from 1953-2013 and a Trustee from 1988-2009. He served as President of the Board of Trustees from 1990-1992 and as Chair of Lyndon Teachers College Alumni Association from 1950-1953. He also served as President of the Lyndon State Alumni Council. He was later recognized as a Distinguished Alumni Award recipient for Lyndon State College.
While living in Lyndon Center, Stan served on the Town Planning Committee, the Zoning Commission and was Chair of Civil Defense. Sports also drew Stan back to Lyndon Center. He was a fixture at LI Track and Field meets for many years as a timer and a judge. He also was a starter and timer for dozens of ski meets at Lyndon Outing Club and Burke Mountain ski area.
Beyond being a devoted family man, what defined Stan most was his involvement in Rotary International and their motto of “Service Above Self.” You could see the pride radiate from his body when he donned his yellow Rotary jacket. During his 55 years of service, Stan NEVER missed a weekly meeting. He was so honored to be recognized for these years of straight attendance or approximately 2,750 meetings! Along with the town of Lyndon, Stan was also committed to public service for the town of Waterbury, Vt. He was President of the Waterbury Rotary and was District 785 Governor for 1984-85. In addition to his involvement in Rotary, he drove ambulance, was Chair of the Recreation Committee, was a Justice of the Peace (and presided over several family weddings) and was a Waterbury Town Moderator from 1995-2004. And he and Helen were Grand Marshals for the Waterbury “Not Quite the Fourth of July” Parade not once, but twice! A recognition that touched Stan deeply.
Sports were an integral part of Stan’s life and he served as a high school football referee for 40 years from 1950-1990 only to succumb to bad knees. Stan was known to run a tight ship on the field. “Don’t ever challenge that referee,” a football coach once warned his young player, referring to Stan’s knack for making the right call. In 1980, Stan was the Head Referee for the first VT/NH Shrine Football Game to be called by a crew of high school referees. All previous Shrine Games were called by a college crew of referees. The Northern Schools Sportsmanship Award was named in Stan’s honor. The Vermont Headmaster’s Association inducted him into the Association’s Officials Hall of Fame in 2010.
Stan was a true public servant. His other commitments included longtime Boy Scout volunteer. He was awarded Scouting’s “Silver Beaver Award” in 1964 for his service. Stan also held leadership positions with the Vermont National Education Association, Vermont Headmasters Association, and the Red Cross, where he organized blood drives and donated gallons of blood over the years. He also served on Congregational Church committees in the towns in which he lived. He chaired the first “Green Up Day” committee in Vergennes in 1968, taught Sunday School and was a youth group advisor.
And Stan deeply loved his Amadon and Gale families. He was dedicated to keeping the Amadon history alive. He served as President of the Amadon Family Society, which met annually to celebrate the Amadon genealogy. He relished the time he spent with his brothers. And the Gale family was large! Helen had 12 siblings! The Annual Gale Reunions were a highlight for him every year. He was held in great esteem as a Gale “Outlaw” which he wore proudly! And he was the chief gourmet breakfast cook at each Gale Reunion.
There was no greater love than the endearing love Stan felt for Helen and his two sons, Clark & Kyle. He was always overjoyed to be with his grandchildren, Sara and Caitlin, and being a great grandfather to Solenne and Annika was delicious icing on a very satisfying family cake! He also grew his trademark white beard in the fall and delighted his family with his “Santa” look at Christmas time!
Stan was predeceased by his parents, his infant son, Kirk, and his brothers, Larry and Kenneth Amadon. He is survived by his wife, Helen Gale Amadon, his sons, Clark Amadon & wife, Jeb Bouchard, and Kyle Amadon & wife Theresa Amaya, granddaughters, Sara Amadon and Caitlin Amadon, Sara and Cait’s mom, Anne Halverson, and husband Tim Halverson, great grandchildren, Solenne and Annika Anderson, Solenne and Annika’s father, Loren Anderson, and many nieces & nephews, great nieces & great nephews and extended family who loved him intensely and will miss him dearly.
Stan’s family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the staff at Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing and Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for their compassion and support while Stan was in their care.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 29, at 2 p.m. at the Waterbury Congregational Church, 8 North Main St., Waterbury, VT 05676. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Stan can be made to two organizations he loved and cared for deeply. Contributions to: The Waterbury Rotary Club P.O. Box 586 Waterbury, VT 05676. Contributions to Lyndon Institute for their capital campaign can be sent to: Melissa Hall, Director of Development, Lyndon Institute P.O. Box 127 Lyndon Center, VT 05850. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
