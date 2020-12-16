Stanley R. Pajala - Obituary

Stanley R. Pajala, a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, died on Dec. 11, 2020 at the Littleton Regional Hospital. He just missed his 95th birthday by one month. He was born in Worcester, Mass. on Jan. 10, 1926.
Stanley loved hunting and often went with his friend, Dennis Aldrich, from Lyman, N.H. Stanley resided in Millbury, Mass. for many years, where he leaves his three children; Denise, Audrey and Bruce as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
For the last 40 years, he made his home here in the North Country. He lived in Twin Mountain first, then in Littleton. Stanley also leaves his best friend Maggie Doughty, her two sons, Martin, Patrick and his wife Tina as well as their families, which he made his New Hampshire family. He also left many friends in Littleton; he had lots of them and loved to chit chat.
Thank you to the great staff at Genesis Eldercare Lafayette Center, in Franconia, who took such good care of him for the two weeks he was there and the wonderful care he received while in Hospice at the Littleton Regional Hospital on his last day. The nurses and medical staff there are the best. A special thank you to Dominique from the Urology Department, she had cared for him throughout the past year or so and came to visit Stanley near the end, staying quite a while to comfort him.
