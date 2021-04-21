Stanley R. (Grumpy) Unikewicz left his life body to meet his God and Savior and to be with all those he’s lost along the way, on 16 April 2021. Twoje zdrowie. Formerly from Portland, Conn., Stanley lived the last three years of his life with his daughter, Kelly-ann, in Lyndonville, Vt.
Stanley was born in Middletown, Conn., on Jan. 7, 1941, son to the late John Francis and Genevieve (Gut) Unikewicz. Stanley graduated from Portland High School in Portland, Conn. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1963 whereupon he was deployed and served in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1965. Following his time in the service Stanley took a job with the State of Connecticut as a surveyor where he dedicated 33 years to the State in a job he loved. Stanley was a founding member of the Rev Master’s in Portland, Conn., where he remained the President until relocating north. In his free time Stanley could be found on his motorcycle, or sitting along the bank of a river fishing the days away, or trekking through the woods on a hunt.
Stanley is survived by his daughter; Kelly-ann Harris and her husband Jack of Lyndonville, as well as his grandchildren; Jason (and Fiance Ali) of East Burke, Kylie of Island Pond and Katey of Lyndonville, all of whom he dearly loved.
Stanley was one of seven siblings; he is survived by: Robert Unikewicz and wife Dorothy, of Ocala, Fla., David Unikewicz and wife Elizabeth, of Portland, Conn. Mary Opalacz and husband, Edward, of Durham, Conn., along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. Stanley was predeceased by his brothers, Gerald Unikewicz and John Unikewicz and his sister Jean Henry.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at the Connecticut State Veteran’s Cemetery in Middletown, Conn. at a later date.
Dopoki nie spotkamy sie ponownie
There will be no calling hours at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.