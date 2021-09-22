Stanley Weeks Obituary

Stanley Walter Weeks, 86, of Littleton Road, Monroe, N.H., died on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on June 11, 1935 in Haverhill, N.H. to Clinton and Bessie (Lewis) Weeks. He married Arlene Clara Carr on July 30, 1960.
Stanley worked in construction, driving truck and laboring for several north country companies. He was a talented musician and music lover. He loved country music and could name title, artist, and release date to any song on the radio. He played his guitar with friends in Monroe and traveled to Berlin to play with the group at the music shop. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing in streams and ponds and watching wrestling on TV.
Stanley was predeceased by his wife Arlene on Dec. 29, 2018, and by his brother Bruce Weeks. He is survived by his son Alan Weeks and his partner Jill Smith of Monroe, a daughter, Sue Weeks and her partner Chis Boutiliar of Swiftwater, N.H.; five grandchildren, Skye, David, Erica, Curtis and Matthew; nine great grandchildren; and two sisters, Cindy Weeks of Lunenburg, Vt. and Pam Adkins and husband Noel of Rainelle, W.V.
A graveside service will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Swiftwater Road, Woodsville, N.H., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Melissa Gould as Celebrant.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
