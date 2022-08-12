Stella M. Johnson Obituary

Stella M. Johnson

Stella Marie Johnson, 65, of Walden, Vt., passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born Oct. 13, 1956 in Ossining, N.Y.; the daughter of the late Guy and Naomi (Carl) Calhoon. She attended Ossining schools, continuing her education at Community Colleges in New York and Vermont.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.