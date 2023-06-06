Stephan (Steve) Ronald Clifford Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Stephan (Steve) Ronald Clifford, 65, of Lyndonville, Vt. and Okeechobee, Fla. passed away on May 22, 2023 at Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee, Fla. Steve was born on April 11, 1958 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. He was the second oldest born to Ronald Walter and Lorraine (Duperron) Clifford. Steve graduated from Lyndon Institute, Class of 1976.
After graduation, Steve took on multiple jobs with local businesses. His favorite past times included skiing, fishing, and hunting. It was because of his love and passion for fishing and his growing hatred of cold weather that after several years in Vermont, he decided it was time to move to Florida and make that his permanent residence.
Steve started out in West Palm Beach, Fla. where he owned and operated his own tanning business for a number of years before eventually settling and retiring in Lake Okeechobee, Fla.
Predeceasing Steve was his mother Lorraine Clifford Charron and his grandparents, Walter (Gramp) and Rita (Mimi) Robinson Clifford.
Steve is survived by his father Ronald Walter Clifford, his sisters, Linda (Clifford) Lee (Steve), and Suzie (Clifford) Connor (Jim), and his brother, Brian Clifford, all of Lyndonville, Vt. Also surviving Steve are close cousins Larry Ashe, and David and Gail Ashe. Steve also leaves behind niece, Denise Montgomery and her children, Jacob, Emma, and Tyler, and nephews Paul Carreau and Josh Baillargeon (Jess), as well as many special cousins, stepbrothers, stepsisters, and friends.
The family also wants to include Steve’s best friends Ron and Toby Fleck of Okeechobee, Fla. as being left behind.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at the Lyndon Center Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.