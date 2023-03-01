Stephanie Eaton Obituary

On Feb. 16, 2023, Stephanie Eaton passed away peacefully at the Forestview Manor in Meredith, N.H.
Stephanie was born in Littleton, N.H. on July 22, 1936 and was the daughter of Margaret (Peggy) Gordon Eaton and Dr. Stephen Ladd Eaton. Steph was predeceased by her sister Carolyn “Kelly” Carbonneau of Whitefield, N.H. Her only child, Michels Gordon, was born with hemophilia and when he died seven months later, it was a tragedy that Steph carried for the rest of her life.
Stephanie graduated Littleton High School, Middlebury College, Franklin Pierce Law Center and earned a Masters in English from UNH.
Steph’s love for New Hampshire and especially for the people of the North Country was evident in many ways. She was Executive Director of Human Resources and Executive Director of Council on Aging, at different times. She served in the NH State House of Representatives for six terms while never losing a statewide election. She had a wide variety of interests including skiing, swimming, walking, painting, playing both the piano and the harp.
There are many people who loved and cared for Steph long before she entered Forestview. Her brother Gordon Eaton and wife Karen and their children, Abby and Chris Eaton, are grateful for Kelly Carbonneau’s children and their spouses, Sarah and Roger Doucette; Jody and Bruce Blaney: Nancy and Wayne Morrison: Peter and Annette Carbonneau for their time and love. Stephanie found great comfort in her dear friends, including Tom Alt, Rick Tilton, Theresa Winn and her cousin Ladd Eaton.
There will be a Celebration of Life in early September.
