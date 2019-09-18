Stephanie Joyce Kimball - Obituary

On September 8, 2019, Stephanie Joyce Kimball, of Waterford, Vt., peacefully departed her family and the community she loved so much. She was surrounded by her loved ones, namely her spouse Tonya Trahan Hening, her sons Griffin and Braden, her sister Dawn Belmore-Stillings, stepdaughter Anona and Griffin’s other parent, Melinda. Steph’s parents Dorothy Walker Belmore and Robert Jewet Kimball and her stepfather Donald Raymond Belmore predeceased her. Stephanie is survived by her additional stepchildren Maeve Hening and Callum Hening, her brother-in-law John Stillings, her nieces Baileigh Stillings, Courtney Stillings and her stepbrother Peter Belmore, his wife Jennifer and daughter Stella. Stephanie is also survived by her brother Bobby Kimball, her sister Brenda Kimball Newbegin and Bobby’s daughter Rebecca. Steph will also be missed by her Aunts Barbara Walker and Rita Belmore, Uncle John Belmore and her many loving cousins.
Stephanie was born on January 18, 1964 in Littleton, N.H., and attended Mildred C. Lakeway Elementary School, Littleton High School and then, Marietta College in Ohio. She has many memories with her sisters of Chi Omega. After college, Steph joined the Peace Corps and lived in Mauritania. She loved to travel and share wonderful stories of living in China, Taiwan and California.
Stephanie moved to California in 1990 and lived there for 15 years, working for Wells Fargo for much of the time. Stephanie conquered two AIDS Ride For Life events, one in California and one in New England, raising money for AIDS research. Stephanie met Melinda in California, and they had Griffin in 2005. After Griffin was born, she wanted to come home to be closer to and share Griffin with her New Hampshire family.
In 2010, Stephanie and Tonya united their love and their children as a family, and soon thereafter, they were graced with Braden’s exciting arrival! In 2011, Stephanie, Tonya, Braden, Griffin, Anona, Maeve and Callum moved into their beautiful Waterford home and its caring community.
Stephanie worked with General Electric as a business analysist. She was also an avid Red Sox fan and overall sports enthusiast. Stephanie loved the Waterford School community, where love and support were delivered every day. She coached many Waterford kids in soccer, basketball, and baseball, rarely missing a game or an opportunity to volunteer. Steph donated her time and leadership to local boards for little league, soccer and The Childrens’ House Montessori School in Littleton. In 2016, Steph was diagnosed with breast cancer and fought it valiantly with all that she had. Steph focused to live a long, healthy life, and sadly, the cancer stole her from us far too early.
Steph’s wishes were always to “give back” to the community which supported her and her family, so in accordance with her wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either www.Funds-for-Families.org in Littleton, NH, which provides assistance to the families of those living with cancer or the Waterford School, where Steph was so involved as a parent, a coach and a vigorous supporter.
Checks may be mailed to the Waterford School at 276 Duck Pond Road, Waterford, VT 05819. Please designate your donation for the school’s “Student Activity Fund.”
A celebration of Stephanie’s life will be held at Maplewood in Bethlehem, N.H., on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. At 2 p.m., we will have a focused reflection when thoughts and comments will be shared.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.csnh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.