Stephen Brent Hutchins Obituary

We have lost a much-loved father, son, brother, husband, grandfather, uncle and friend. Stephen Brent Hutchins, 73, died peacefully and gracefully in his daughter’s home on Feb. 12, 2022. The late afternoon winter sun was shining through the bedroom window and his family was close by holding his hands.
The youngest of five siblings, Steve was born in Lyndonville, Vermont on Jan. 23, 1949. He attended Lyndon Institute class of 1967.
Steve was a kind, patient, loving, funny, authentic and determined soul. We will miss him so very much. We are incredibly grateful for the time, memories and conversations we have had with him.
His dear sister Karen recently asked him what he would miss the most. His response was immediate–he would miss people. He loved people and cherished the many relationships with the people in his life. His connections with his family and all of his friends were the most important thing to him.
His son in law, Todd thanked him for being interesting. And he was interesting! He lived an adventurous life, loved a good debate and was the very best storyteller. He was so smart and was always willing to share his theories on life with anyone willing to listen.
In addition to people, he loved food. Especially his daughter Emily’s cooking.
He was also a devoted Red Sox and Patriots fan, and in the summer loved to be out on Lake Champlain or any body of water fishing or kayaking.
Steve was loved by the many lives he touched. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul Hutchins and Irene Murphy Hutchins. He is survived by his former wife Kathleen Parks Hutchins, his children Emily LaMothe, and her husband Todd LaMothe, Boyd Hutchins, and Deborah Snider. Brother Bob Boulrisse, Sisters Sandra Boulrisse Wheeler, Carol Nichols Kain, and Karen Schady. His three grandsons Evan, Cedric and William LaMothe. Along with many nieces and nephews. Steve’s friendships are numerous, there are so many lifelong friends. Also, special acknowledgement of Green Cab, specifically Charlie, Andrea and Paul.
A special thank you to Dr. Steven Ades at UVM Medical Center and the UVM Hospice team. Thank you for your care of Steve and our family during this time. You are all simply amazing in the work you do everyday.
A celebration of life to be held for Steve in South Burlington, Vermont this spring. Please join us to share your stories and memories of a great man. More details will be provided as the date approaches. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.