Stephen Fredrick Pierce Jr. Obituary

Stephen Fredrick Pierce Jr. of Saratoga Springs, New York died unexpectedly early Sunday morning April 4th, 2021 of natural causes in St. Johnsbury Vermont at the Northern Vermont Regional Hospital. Stephen was staying with his parents in Lyndonville in preparation for the annual Easter dinner to be held the following day.
Stephen was born on Sept. 16, 1970 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, attended St Johnsbury Academy, and graduated from VTC with a degree in electronics. He lived in several cities and towns across the United States and a short time in Germany. He last settled in Saratoga Springs, New York where he has lived since 2015.
Stephen’s career spanned 30+ years supporting the semiconductor industry. Stephen was a natural analytical problem solver. His intelligence was more than technical it was also emotional. That is what made him an effective leader. He had an ability to understand people’s feelings and used that to motivate and inspire. There are some traits that can’t be taught, and compassion is one that Stephen had in spades and this trait served him well throughout his career. Anyone who worked with or for him knew they could always trust him to effectively guide, coach and lead them to success. Stephen’s work ethic was infectious and could be felt in his employees and his supervisors.
Stephen was a man who was larger than life, a born leader always looking out for the wellbeing of those around him. Being in his presence there was an unmistakable sense of safety and security. Stephen was a social man, not shy about meeting new people and made friends wherever he went. When you saw Stephen walk into the room or heard he was coming to town, you made yourself available and knew you were going to have a good time. His travels for business and pleasure brought him around the globe giving him the opportunity to experience life that most only dream of. Stephen lived his life without compromise or apology, always up for adventure and was sure to include anyone and everyone who dared to tag along. Those fortunate enough to have met him never forgot him and likely had a friend forever. Stephen left a big whole in this world and will be missed by more people than I can imagine.
Stephen is survived by his parents, Stephen F. Pierce Sr. and Johanna Pierce, partner, Susie Politano LaRosa, sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Lawrence Riendeau and their children, his great nieces, and nephews as well as countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Stephen never had children but adored his nieces and nephews as if they were his own.
Services will be held at convenience of the family. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.