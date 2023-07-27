Stephen Harold Parks Obituary

Stephen Harold Parks passed away peacefully June 24, 2023, two days after his 73rd birthday. He was born June 22, 1950 in Barre, Vt., the second child to Neil & Florence (Ainsworth) Parks. He would be followed by six more siblings over the next 19 years. Steve grew up in Walden & St. Johnsbury. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in Walden and later St Johnsbury Academy, where he enjoyed playing basketball.
Steve worked with his father cutting wood on their land and on farms in the area. Friends and family remember him as having great strength. He did odd jobs for people and cut trees. He worked in the Foundry at Fairbanks Scales and later drove a truck for the State of Vermont, as well as driving semi trucks for local businesses. Steve enjoyed his time as a youth sports official for 38 years. He attended countless games at home and around the state and was very proud of the work he did. He remembered many of the youth and would recall their positions and abilities upon sight. Steve enjoyed socializing and being out and about. He spent a great deal of time driving around the NEK and beyond visiting family and friends.
Steve is survived by four children, Steve Parks, Nicholas Parks, Amanda Parks, Cheryl Parks, a step-son, Justin Monahan, three grandchildren, & six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Timmy in 1994. He is also survived by his former partner and friend Laurie Monahan and his siblings, Kathy Hutchins, Jimmy Parks, Zoe Ann Parks, Danny Parks, Janice Gilbert, and Carolyn Claxton. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Susan Baker, and JoAnne Gafis, a special friend.
A funeral and burial service will be in Noyesville Church and Cemetery in Walden on Aug. 16 at 1 p.m.
A GoFundMe account is listed with his daughter Cheryl.
