Stephen J. Mooney Obituary

Mr. Stephen J. Mooney, 71, of Island Pond, Vt., commonly known to most people as “Moon” or “Uncle Moon,” passed away on Jan. 15, 2023, in Newport. He was born May 4, 1951 in Newport, a son of Arthur and Lucille (Gardner) Mooney. Son of the local Representative to the Vermont State Legislature and grandson to one of Newport’s founding fathers, James T. Gardner.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy directly after high school, serving on the USS Independence and the USS Inchon.
Shortly after his time in the service he would then meet his future wife Shirley E. Heath, whom he married on April 23, 1976. They moved to Maine while he attended Southern Maine Technical Institute to become a Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator. He would use that knowledge to operate and replace much of the century old infrastructure in the communities where he worked.
When his health began to fail him in his mid 40’s, he changed careers and went back to school at CCV and then LSC for his BA in Digital Multimedia, with minors in computer Science and Networking. He enjoyed, hunting, fishing, living off-grid, football, pool, cribbage, history, reading, had a strong appreciation for the arts, was a captivating storyteller, and a very skilled chess player.
He believed in civic involvement; he was a member of the Island Pond Legion for most of his life, worked to clean up the local parks and waterways, helped build playgrounds for the local school, served on the local ambulance squad as well as helping the squad find a permanent home. He also volunteered with the local Cub Scout Pack and Boy Scouts Troops. He did his best to help others when he could.
He could often be heard saying; “For every action there’s an equal and opposite reaction,” “days you don’t learn something new are days wasted,” and “you learn more from losing than you do from winning.”
He is survived by his wife Shirley of Barton, their children; Christopher Mooney of Newport, Scott Mooney and wife Cassandra of Enosburg Falls, Amanda Ricker, her husband Jesse of Lancaster, N.H. and two granddaughters Raelyn and Seras. His nephew David Mooney, niece Nancy Boucher and their respective families.
He was predeceased by his parents and three half-brothers: Richard, Winston, and Bobby.
A graveside service will be held in the spring when the weather improves at Pine Grove Cemetery. Details for a celebration of life are pending.
