Stephen Niles Cree - Obituary

Stephen Niles Cree passed away in Secaucus, N.J., on January 28, 2020. Born in St. Johnsbury, September 20, 1953, he was the son of Stephen C. and Joyce Borland Cree.
Steve was an avid traveler, seeing much of the world; a devoted people- and animal-lover.
He is survived by his wife, Hope Mansfield Cree; stepchildren, Robert (Mariuxi); Melanie and Autumn; sister, Rachel Cree Sherman (Arnie); nieces, nephews, cousins; and his devoted puppy, Mr. Wilson.
