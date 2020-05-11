Stephen Peter Zuraw, 64, of Walden, Vt., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, peacefully at his home.
Steve was born on Sept. 3, 1955, in New Britain, Conn., to Michael and Evelyn (Maciorowski) Zuraw. He was raised and educated in Connecticut and moved to Vermont with his family in 2002. He worked as a machinist until his retirement.
Steve enjoyed spending time at Caspian Lake. In his younger years, he liked to hunt and fish, and to take the children camping. Steve took care of friends and family always helping out whenever he could.
Survivors include his son: Jesse and his wife, Brandy, of Marshfield, Vt.; his two grandchildren: Alexandria and Jacob; his former wife : Marcia (Curtis) Zuraw; two sisters: Susan Zuraw and husband Don Flenke of Connecticut and Maryanne Alos of Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son: Erik Zuraw; his parents: Michael T. and Evelyn Zuraw; and his brother: Michael A. Zuraw.
There will be no services at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
