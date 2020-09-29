Steve Kopri - Celebration of Life

Please join Steve Kopri’s family at his Celebration of Life, at Miles Pond Pavilion (103 Campers Lane, North Concord, Vt.) Saturday, Oct. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. The family asks that you please wear a mask, bring a memory to share and your instrument if you’d like to join in one last jam for Steve. The Pavilion is open air so please dress accordingly for that day’s weather.
