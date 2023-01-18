Steven David Morrison Obituary

Steven David Morrison, age 64, of Mt. Vernon Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt., died unexpectedly in his sleep at his home on Jan. 15, 2023.
Steven was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Jan. 3, 1959, son to Carol and the late Ray Morrison. He grew up in McIndoe Falls attending Barnet graded school and later graduating from Blue Mountain Union High School, class of 1977. Steven spent most of his life in the Barnet area but most recently resided in St. Johnsbury. He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He was a very crafty and well-respected mechanic and loved his time spent as a truck driver.
He is survived by his mother: Carol Morrison of McIndoe Falls, two children, his son Joshua and wife Jennifer of Granbury, Texas and his daughter Kristen Boisvert and husband John of Meredith, N.H.; seven grandchildren: Katie, Patrick and Robbie Morrison of Granbury, Texas and Michael and Jack Laura, and Emma and Maecy Boisvert of Meredith, N.H.; two brothers: Alan and his wife Kim Morrison of Little River, S.C., Kevin and his wife Tina Morrison of West Barnet, Vt., and their two children Aaron and Alyssa.
There will be no calling hours and a springtime burial will take place by the family in a private service at the McIndoe Falls Cemetery.
Contributions in Steven’s memory may be made to the West Barnet Senior Meal Site, PO Box 134, Barnet, VT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.