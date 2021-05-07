Steven E. Simpson, 75, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020. A graveside service will take place on May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Sutton Village Cemetery. Following the service, a Celebration of Life will take place at the Tempson Barn, 695 Town Farm Drive, East Burke, Vt. For both events, please follow the state guidelines for Covid-19.
