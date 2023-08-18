Steven Michael Dawson Obituary

Steven Michael Dawson crossed Heaven’s home plate on Aug. 8, 2023, where his Grammy was waiting with open arms. Steven was born on Sept. 26, 1996 in Littleton, N.H. to Jody Gallant and Dean Dawson.
Steven was a graduate of Blue Mountain Union and finished Lyndon State in 2018. Those who knew him, knew he loved with his whole heart. His greatest love was for his family. If you were blessed enough to call him your friend, then you were blessed enough to be considered family. He loved playing baseball, softball, and hunting with his stepdad. Steven’s heart overflowed with an unconditional love for his partner Katlyn and her daughter Sophia.
Steven is survived by: his mother Jody Gallant and stepdad Tom Doyle, father Dean Dawson and stepmother Kate Dawson; his partner Katlyn and her daughter Sophia; siblings Justin Johnson (Emily), Chris Doyle (Ashley), Stephanie Dawson (Matt), Elizabeth Dawson, Dustin Doyle (Brooke), Brad Doyle, Jarrett Dawson, Brodie Gallant, Zaccary Doyle, and Emma Doyle; his very special Aunty Amy Prehemo (Dana); nieces and nephews Bailey, Bently, Carson, Chloe, Hunter, Ian, Wyatt, Anna, Theron, Scarlett, Raegan, Mallory and Wilder; many cousins, aunts and uncles, as well as his greatest partner in shenanigans, Matt Farnsworth.
Steven was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Bonnie Kenny, Norman Gallant, Jim Kenny, and his paternal grandfather Bill Dawson.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Blue Mountain Union High School on Aug. 27, 2023 from noon to 2 p.m. Refreshments, a game of wiffle ball, and a time to share memories will be held directly afterwards at the South Ryegate softball field.
