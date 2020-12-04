Steven Simpson - Obituary

Oct. 19, 1945 – Nov. 28, 2020
Steven Earl Simpson, age 75, formerly from the Northeast Kingdom, Vermont and recently of Dunnellon, Fla. passed away surrounded by his loving family following a valiant battle with cancer.
He is survived by wife, Claudia Simpson. His daughter, Cindy Myhre and her partner, Miklos Repasi of Dunnellon, Fla. His son, Bryce Simpson of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. His step-daughter, Jane Simpson and fiancé Jeff Strogney of Merrimac, Mass.; his step-son, Jeffrey Simpson of Brownington, Vt.; his step-son James Simpson and wife Lori of Sutton, Vt. His grandsons, Justin Myhre of New York City, N.Y. and Andrew Myhre of South Burlington, Vt. He has many loving step grandchildren and great grandchildren. His brother, Donald and Susan Simpson of Sutton, Vt. and sister, Nancy and husband Gordon Vincent of Milton, Vt. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Gloria Buck of Babcock Ranch, Fla.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 28 years, Brenda C. Simpson. Also, brothers Robert and Bernard Simpson and parents Guy O. Simpson and Viola S. Simpson.
Steven was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. and grew up in Sutton, Vt. He attended Lyndon Institute and then obtained an Associates Degree in Highway Engineering Technology from Vermont Technical College in 1965. He began his career working for the State of Vermont. In 1976, he moved his family to Middlebury, Vt. where he became the Superintendent of Public Works. In January 1985 he went to work for The Gorman Group as Highway Paving Project Manager and continued until his retirement in August 2013. He was a member of the Army National Guard during the late 60’s and early 70’s.
Steven had many passions — hunting and fishing, horseback riding, riding his snowmobiles and then his trike motorcycle, and camping out at Bluegrass Festivals. He loved taking his RV motorhome on cross-country adventures and especially loved his two trips to Alaska with wife, Claudia. He loved his annual weekends with college buddies, card playing with friends, and watching his many grandchildren’s sporting events. He loved to make a deal and many of us appreciated his help in securing the best deal – from horses and horse trailers, to vehicles, to campers!
Our Dad, husband, Grampa, brother, beloved friend is going to be missed and can best be remembered by a convincing “Yee-Haw”!!
A celebration of his life is tentatively planned for May 22, 2021 at the Methodist Church in Lyndonville, Vt., along with burial in the Sutton Cemetery, and then celebration at Tempson Barn. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Hospice of Marion County, FL and Rodeheaver Boys Ranch of Palatka, FL.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.guibordfh.com.
