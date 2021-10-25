Sue Anne (Bimson) Drown Obituary

Sue Anne (Bimson) Drown, 83, passed away peacefully at her home in South Burlington, Vt. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. She faced a recent cancer diagnosis courageously with acceptance and great strength.
Sue was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Oct. 3, 1938, the first child of Blanche (Gonyaw) and Clyde A. Bimson. She grew up on the family dairy farm in Barnet, Vt. and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1956. In 1958, Sue received her Associates Degree at Vermont College in Montpelier. On May 28, 1961, Sue married Jared (Jerry) Crispin Drown of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Their daughter, Deborah Anne, was born in 1962.
Jerry served in the United States Air Force for eight years. In the early years of their marriage, they moved frequently according to where Jerry was stationed. When Debbie was born, Sue lived with her parents in Barnet while Jerry was in Newfoundland. They also lived in Massachusetts and Texas. In 1968, after Jerry left the Air Force, they settled in Waterbury Center, Vt. In 1981, Sue and Jerry moved to South Burlington, where Sue lived until her passing.
Sue worked part time from home typing dictation notes for a local doctor and a local architect. She also worked nights at Burnham’s Photo Lab in Waterbury Center, where she learned to develop film. She continued working in various photo labs over the next 20 years. While in Fort Worth, Texas, Sue was hired as a switchboard operator of a local Country Club. She was let go quickly because callers could not understand her Northeast Kingdom accent and she couldn’t understand theirs!
Sue was happiest being a wife, mother and homemaker raising their daughter, Debbie. She enjoyed gardening, reading, jigsaw puzzles and playing cards or dominoes with family and friends. She looked forward to her daily coffee hours and weekly lunches with the neighborhood ladies and to her getaways at some point each winter visiting family in Virginia or North Carolina. Sue was an avid sewer and quilter. Her quilts and sewing projects were recognized and appreciated by many people over the years. “Aunt Sue” quilts became cherished memories for her many great-nieces and nephews.
Sue adored her two grandchildren, Tim and Chloe! There were many outings, birthday celebrations and trips to Maine. As they grew into adults, she made sure to know about everything in their lives. And oh, the gifts! Sue showed her love best through her gift-giving. Sue also had an especially close relationship with her brother, sister-in-law and niece and visited often.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Debbie and husband, Peter Lavigne of Waterbury Center, Vt, her grandchildren, Timothy and Chloe Lavigne, her brother Ross Bimson and niece, Barb Bimson, of Waterford and St. Johnsbury, respectively, her sisters- and brothers-in-law, and three generations of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by Jerry, and her sister-in-law, Lois Bimson.
The family wishes to thank the incredible team at BAYADA Hospice who helped care for Sue in her final days. Their daily visits and guidance to the family caregivers allowed Sue to be in the comfort of her home these final weeks.
A graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 352 Mt. Pleasant St., St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Reverend Ann Hockridge officiating. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue’s memory can be made to the BAYADA Foundation at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1441751, or BAYADA Hospice, 354 Mountain View Drive, Suite 305, Colchester, VT 05446. To send online condolences to her family, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
