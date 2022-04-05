Sue Mary Lunna Obituary

Sue Mary Lunna, 67, of Newport, Vermont passed away on April 1, 2022 in Newport with her loving family at her side. She was born on Nov. 29, 1954 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to the late Daniel Daley, Jr. and Ethelyn (Curtis) Daley. She grew up in Lyndonville and was actively involved in school activities. She graduated with honors from Lyndon Institute in 1972. On Aug. 18, 1973 she married Henry Lunna.
Sue Mary was a homemaker and enjoyed doing craft work, baking, gardening, and playing bingo. She also enjoyed watching Boston Red Sox games and listening to music.
She is survived by her husband Henry Lunna of Newport, Vermont, her children: Katie White and her spouse Sabrina of Irasburg, Vt., and Jay Lunna and his fiancee Jessica Tibbitts of Barre Town, Vt., by her grandchildren: Nicholas Lunna, Hayden White, and by step-grandchildren: Amanda Koennicke and her husband, Gus, and Zachary White. She is also survived by her brother Daniel Daley and his wife Kathy of Lyndon, Vt., half brother Eddie Hawkins and his wife Gerry of Lake City, Florida, and by her sister Diane Stahler and her husband Mike of Lyndonville, Vt., sisters-in-law Claire Wright of Orleans, Vt. and Becky Daley of Lyndonville, Vt. and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her brother Timothy Daley.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral. Should friends desire, send contributions in her memory to National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.