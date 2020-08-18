Susan A. Foley, 77, of Bath, N.H., passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home on River Road surrounded by her family. She was born in Providence, R.I., Jan. 11, 1943, the youngest daughter of Louis Gonzaque and Eldora May (Horton) Provencal.
Susan grew-up in Cumberland, R.I. and attended public schools there. After graduating from high school, she attended Emerson College in Boston for a year majoring in Speech Pathology. She met Joseph Patrick Foley Jr. at Matunuck Beach in South Kingstown, R.I. where he was a lifeguard. They were married on Aug. 5, 1961 in Sacred Heart Church in Pawtucket, R.I. and started a family.
Susan attended Rhode Island College part time while juggling family responsibilities, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education. She later earned a Masters Degree in Special Education from Providence College. Mrs. Foley passionately taught Second Grade in three different Elementary Schools in Cumberland.
Mrs. Foley raised her family in South Attleboro, Mass. After retiring from teaching in 1995, she moved to Bath, N.H. with her husband. She kept busy with her horses, gardens, going to auctions, refinishing antique furniture, and spoiling her grandchildren. For a time, she had a lucrative business selling quilts to tourists near the Brick Store in Bath.
Susan was an animal lover and regularly donated to the ASPCA. She started a Little Free Library Charter in Bath and was a member of the National Education Association. She was a Union Teacher and life-long Democrat.
Survivors include three children, Todd Foley and his wife Valerie of Monroe, N.H., Shaun Foley of North Attleboro, Mass., and Heather Phillips and her husband Michael of North Providence, R.I.; seven grandchildren who will miss her dearly, Brandon Phinney, Brooke Beland, Alexandra Reed, Beau Beland, Emma Foley, Madison Reed and Devin Foley; a sister, Mary Jane Araujo and her husband Albert of North Providence, R.I.; a sister-in-law, Blanche Provencal; and many nieces, nephews & cousins.
Mrs. Foley was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Joseph, her parents, and her brother, Louis Provencal Jr. A private family committal service is planned. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to Heifer International (www.heifer.org).
Ricker Funeral Home, Woodsville, N.H. is in charge of arrangements.
