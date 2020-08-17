Susan Bucknam - Obituary

Susan Bucknam, 87, entered into the joy of heaven on Aug. 13, 2020 while at home in Moultonborough, New Hampshire, surrounded by her loving family.
Sue was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 28, 1933 to Charles W. and Dorothy A. (Jones) Bucknam. She grew up in Wakefield and Melrose, Massachusetts and graduated from Melrose High School. She graduated from Endicott Junior College in Beverly, Massachusetts and the University of New Hampshire, earning a degree in English Literature and History. She received an MBA from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.
She is survived by her beloved brother, Charles W. Bucknam, Jr., and by her sister-in-law, Deborah T. Bucknam, both of Walden, Vermont, by her nieces, Jennifer B. Black, and Serena A. Varley, as well as by 13 grand nieces and nephews. Susan is also survived by her cherished cousins and their families: Dana A. Jones, Kate Kilgus, Liz MacLean, Jan McCracken, Red Boynton, Connie Sheridan, Doug Marsden, and Diane Morley. She is also survived by many more family members and dear friends. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Charles and Dorothy Bucknam, her adored cousin Meredith Cronk Graf and by her best friend Eleanor Rasmussen. Susan will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A private service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Endicott College or to the Moultonborough Public Library. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.