Susan Cecil Maurice Obituary

Susan Maurice, 61, of St. Johnsbury, passed away on April 18, 2021 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in St. Johnsbury and received her primary education in local schools, graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1978. She furthered her education at Lyndon State College, receiving her B.S. in psychology and special education in 1992.
Susan worked as a licensed practical nurse doing primarily private duty nursing care. She worked briefly teaching special education before beginning her primary career as a secretary at St. John’s Church. Her duties at the rectory included assisting the priest and in meeting the needs of the parishioners, coordinating parish celebrations, preparing the weekly bulletin, bookkeeping activities including preparing financial reports and budgets for numerous parish groups and councils.
Sue had many friends including many priests and deacons that served the parish over the years. She dedicated 30 years of her life to the parish which was an extension of her home. Her joy and laughter set the tone of the rectory making it a warm and pleasant environment. Susan had a large collection of nun doll and figurines in her office which is now on display in her memory at the Good Shepherd School.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Germain and Claire Maurice. She is survived by her sister, Lucille “Lu” and brother-in-law, Christopher, brothers, Ray and Richard “Dicky” and sister-in-law, Karen, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts. Her two faithful companions were her dogs, Teddy and Grace.
Visitation will take place Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 7-9 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 49 Winter Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 22, 2021, 11 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist Church. Burial is scheduled for Friday, April 23, 2021, 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on St. Johns Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Masks and physical distancing are required for all services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Corpus Christi Parish (49 Winter St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819), Good Shepherd School (121 Maple St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819) or the Frontier Animal Society (4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, VT 05860).
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.