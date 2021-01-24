Susan E. Kilby - Obituary

Susan Kilby (nee Erb, Herzog), beloved wife, mother, sister, teacher and friend passed away peacefully at Golden View nursing home following a valiant battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born in Haverhill, N.H., to Frederick (Doc) and Ellen Erb.
Being their daughter was a source of pride to Sue as her parents were fixtures in their North Country community of Landaff, N.H., where she grew up with her siblings Doug, Mary and Tom. Sue graduated from Lisbon Regional High School and went on to receive her Bachelors in Education from the University of New Hampshire.
A lifelong teacher, she never stopped pursuing her own education, eventually receiving a Masters in Education from Plymouth State University and continuing on to study administration. She married Eric Herzog in 1988 and they raised her daughters, Elizabeth (Betsy) Kimball (nee Giguere) and Lori Giguere together. Both local teachers, some of Eric and Sue’s best times were spent with their colleagues from Bethlehem Elementary School and Profile High School. When Eric became ill, Sue devoted her life to caring for him until his passing and taught her daughters strength and compassion through that process.
Sue was a prolific member of the Upstage Players and loved to perform. There was very little she wouldn’t do for a laugh. She always knew the right thing to say. She gave the very best hugs. She had a laugh that seemed to come all the way up from her toes. She loved to sing, and family gatherings usually ended with her mother on the organ and Sue, Mary and her sister-in-law, Pat, gathered around singing. She loved her girls immeasurably and was so proud of the women they became. She loved being a grandmother and gushed over her four grandchildren, Owen, Jack, Lucy & Tripp.
Sue was fortunate enough to meet Robert Kilby and the two were married in 2010. They moved to Loudon, N.H., where Sue found new purpose as an active member and deaconess at Family Bible Church. Robert was her constant companion and doting caretaker as her memory failed and Alzheimer’s pulled her away from us.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Sue’s name. A private burial for the family will take place on Monday, January 25. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the summer when it is safe to do so.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Phaneuf Funeral Home. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net.
