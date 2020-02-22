Susan Elizabeth Clark - Obituary

Susan Elizabeth Clark of The Pink House in West Barnet, Vt. succumbed to the cancer she has been valiantly fighting since 2012 on Feb. 20, 2020.
Ms. Clark was born on March 30, 1955 in Cambridge, N.Y., the daughter of Peter Henry Clark and Joyce (Robertson) Clark who predeceased her in 1986 and 2010 respectively. She graduated from Cambridge Central School in 1973 and went on to attend SUNY Geneseo and Purdue University, where she received her M. ED in 1977. After living and working in Indiana for several years, Susan returned to the northeast and landed a one year position with the Department of Employment and Training in St. Johnsbury, Vt. before moving on to become the Director of Social Services at the St. Johnsbury Convalescent Center, where she worked for four years before taking a job as an Outreach Counselor for the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation in 1986. Ms. Clark served multiple schools and students throughout the north country of VT and NH before leaving VSAC in 2000 to become the Director of Guidance at Woodsville High School in Woodsville, N.H. She retired from WHS in June of 2016.
Susan refurbished the Hazen and Florence Mitchell farm on Gaskell Hill in West Burke, Vt. before moving to West Barnet in 1997. She eventually settled in a small cape on the corner of West Main Street and Old West Road that she delighted in painting pink in 2013. She became known as the “teapot lady” because of her extensive collection of teapots that overflowed every room in her house, and as the village gardener, maintaining colorful plantings and flower boxes around the village center. Her greatest pleasure came from running into or reading about former students and sharing in their successes.
She is survived by a much-loved son Peter Henry Ryan of White River Junction, Vt., two sisters, Nancy Krauss of Cambridge, N.Y. and Sally Clark of Queensbury, N.Y., a nephew Clark Sheldon of Burlington, Vt., and a niece Erin Cummings of St. Cloud, Fla. She will miss and be missed by several dear friends, in particular: her colleague at WHS Shauna Kimball of North Haverhill, N.H., long-term BFF Nancy Davis of Troy, N.Y., Barbara Sobtzick Harrington of Rochester, N.Y., and Donna Waelter of Ryegate, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, cards, or other condolences, Susan has requested that tax deductible donations be made in her name to the village of West Barnet via memorial contributions to to Nancy Bishop, Treasurer, Barnet Fire District #5, 44 Stevenson Road, Barnet, VT so that good works can continue in the community that she came to call home.
There will be no service or calling hours, instead family and friends will host an extensive tea party and estate sale in Susan’s honor at her home in West Barnet to which all are invited to share stories or buy memorial trinkets with the date and times to be announced.
