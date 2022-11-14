Susan Elizabeth Klein Botzow Obituary

Susan Elizabeth Klein Botzow, 85, of Concord, Vt. died Oct. 27, 2022 in the home of her beloved caregiver, Bill Kilgour, Surrogate Son, from congestive heart failure. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Morton Atwell Klein and Elizabeth Lucille (Mckittrick) on Feb. 24, 1937.
She began her schooling in Paraguay where her father was stationed during WWII. Upon returning to the states lived in Fitchburg, Mass. and graduated from Walnut Hill School in Natick, Mass.; Pine Manor Junior College in Wellesley, Mass.; and the Chamberlain School of Retailing in Boston, Mass. Following graduation, she worked as a buyer for Jordan Marsh in Peabody, Mass. and Allied Retailing in New York City.
She married in 1960; she and her husband lived in New York City where her three daughters were born. In 1964, the family moved to Tuxedo, N.Y., then Gilbertsville, N.Y. Later she relocated to Hartland, Vt. The last three years she was alternatingly with her caregiver and daughter in Concord, Vt.
When her three daughters finished elementary school she received her Nursing degree from Orange County (NY) Community College and pursued a career as a registered nurse.
Her greatest gifts were that of a devoted mother, wife, host, culinary artist, volunteer, outdoorswoman, traveler and a fierce competitor in canoeing and cross country skiing. Whether running the recycling center, being part of the volunteer ambulance corp, heading the local food shelf or leadership in the Garden Club and Grange, she possessed dedication and artistry, an indomitable ability to feed lots of people delicious meals and care for those around her.
In her later years she enjoyed 25 and 50 kilometer ski races, 70 mile races in the General Clinton Canoe Regatta and on 10 occasions took great joy in the Adirondack Canoe Classic, a 90-mile competition which traces the old traders route from Old Forge to Saranac Lake. She also loved her yellow labrador.
Susan is survived by her daughters and partners, Elizabeth, Dennis McKinnon, Center Conway, N.H.; Jennifer, Lars Botzojorns, Concord, Vt.; sister Melissa Klein, Atlanta, Ga., brother Stefan Klein, his wife Laura and daughters Marlena and Caroline, stepmother Jean Klein all of South Windsor, Conn.; grandchildren: Ulrika Botzojorns and husband Cameron Hope of Leiden, Netherlands; Leif Botzojorns of Concord, Vt., Grieta King of Denver, Colo., Finley King of Portland, Ore. and Eilidh Mckinnon of Sandy, Utah; her great grandson Auden Hope of the Netherlands and her former husband, Hermann Botzow of Keene, N.H. She was predeceased by her daughter, Allison Botzow King, her mother and father, Morton and Elizabeth Klein, and her brother Jonathan Klein.
A memorial service will be held at the Outdoor Kitchen on Lindsay Hill in Barnet, Vermont on July 15, 2023. For details, information and condolences, email SusanElizabethBotzow@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to the Green Mountain Club, 4711 Waterbury-Stowe Rd., Waterbury Center, VT 05677.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.