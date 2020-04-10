Susan Heath Bowen - Obituary

Susan Heath Bowen, a longtime resident of Danville, Vermont, passed away on April 5, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the age of 101. She was born in Dummerston, Vermont, in 1918, the daughter of Rev. Lyndon Smith Beardslee and Emily Flanders Beardslee.
She attended Mount Holyoke and Barnard Colleges. Her marriage to the historian Ralph Henry Bowen was in 1940, and he preceded her in death. She was a homemaker, and had a lifelong interest in history and related subjects. She was an avid flower gardener and reader, created oil paintings, and late in life enjoyed writing, including mastering the use of newfangled computers. She lived for many years on the Water Andric Road in Danville, Vermont, and was the last resident of the Sunset Home in St. Johnsbury.
She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Heath Bowen; her son, Paul Davis Bowen (Judith Strong); her grandchildren: Eve Bowen (Christophe Hille), Nikko Bowen, Alexandra Bowen, and Richard Bowen; and her great-grandchildren, Penny and Robin Hille. Interment will be private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.