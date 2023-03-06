Susan J. Jenkins Obituary

Susan J. Jenkins, 72, of Dunbarton, N.H., wife, mother, sister, best friend, teacher, and nature lover went to be with the Lord on Feb. 28, 2023. Susan was born Jan. 24, 1951, in Littleton, N.H., the daughter of the late Irving and Barbara Byron.
Susan was an accomplished artist and an enthusiastic homemaker. She loved transferring her imagination onto canvas and thoroughly enjoyed teaching others to paint. She was a skilled seamstress and relaxed by crocheting and cooking. She routinely talked to her dozens of houseplants and maintained beautiful outdoor gardens during the warmer seasons. An avid lover of nature, Susan was fascinated by animals of all shapes and sizes. She often rescued wild creatures and nurtured them back to health. As a child, Susan would disappear into the woods with her dog, Sheppy, for the day and return in time for dinner with snakes or other critters and with stories of countless other animal encounters.
In Junior High, Susan met Virginia “Sis” Neuman, who remained her dearest friend throughout her life. In the mid-eighties she met the love of her life and forever partner, David, at the church they both attended. She and David enjoyed all things together. They were avid hikers and backpackers, eventually bagging all of New Hampshire’s 48 peaks over 4,000 feet. They loved to drive and explored roads less traveled in 48 states and several provinces by car and motor home during their time together — especially enjoying visits to national parks and forests. Whether camping, hiking, or driving, they were always accompanied by one of their many canine friends, BeBe, Blackie, Jesse, Pepper, or Byron. And for several years, they raised eyebrows on the trail when they included their goats, Abe, Jake, and Zeke in their hiking parties.
Susan will be remembered most as a woman of faith and a dedicated disciple of Jesus Christ. She was a sought-after friend and counselor for all spiritual matters and was a walking example of God’s love. With empathetic ears, so many in need benefited from her spiritual words of wisdom.
Left to mourn her passing are her loving and devoted husband of 35 years, David Jenkins; children, Sybil Hildenbrand and Jimmy Theos; stepchildren, Christina Storslee, Hannah Sharp, and Clay Jenkins; siblings, Linda Fowler, Jay Byron, Todd Byron, and Kent Byron; 5 sons and daughters in law; 11 grandchildren; her aunts Dottie Herbert and Peggy Miles; many brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, former painting students, and friends from the Covenant Christian Church. She was predeceased by her sister, Diane Goff, only 4 months ago.
A celebration of Susan’s life will be held for family and friends on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Odd Fellows Lodge, 42 Mountain Rd, Goffstown, NH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Susan’s name to the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester & Southern New Hampshire, 1070 Holt Ave, Suite 1400, Manchester, NH 03109. Its wonderful hospice staff provided support and compassionate care to allow Susan to remain at home during her final days.
