Susan Kinney Gaboriault Obituary

Susan Kinney Gaboriault of Whitefield, New Hampshire passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 20, 2021 following a lengthy illness. Susan was born in Hardwick, Vermont on March 14, 1941. She was the daughter of the late John F. and Dorothy (Ferris) Kinney. She attended Hardwick Academy where she participated in many academic and social activities including majorette and cheerleading. After marrying Philip W. Gaboriault on June 27, 1959 while he was in the U.S. Navy stationed in Tennessee, Susan had many exciting opportunities to travel the world throughout the United States and Europe. She lived with Phil in many states including:Tennessee, Maine, Rhode Island, Florida, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire.
They settled in Lyndonville, Vermont in 1974 with their five sons: Michael (deceased 2008), Mitchell, Steven, James and Paul. Susan took great pride in caring for her home and her family. She adored her husband, sons, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Susan had beautiful and special grandchildren: Mitchell P. Gaboriault, Olivia Gaboriault Garon (children of Mitchell and Cynthia Patridge Gaboriault), Audrey and Jennifer Gaboriault (daughters of Steven & Susan Fahy Gaboriault), James and Abby Gaboriault (children of Paul and Lisa Gaboriault), Logan Williams (son of James and Linda Williams), Jake, Matthew, (sons of James and Darcie Dolleff Gaboriault), Baby Dane Gaboriault deceased (son of James and Laura Patridge Fortier), Kevin and Steven the twin sons of Michael and Glena Gaboriault. She was blessed with two great-grandchildren Reid and Rory Garon (sons of Olivia Gaboriault Garon and John Garon). Her family grew through the following marital unions: Steven and Kirn Grey Gaboriault, Mitchell and Cheryl Chamberlain Gaboriault, Mitchell and Joel Gaboriault.
Susan is survived by her five sisters and two brothers and their spouses James E. Kinney (& Rita Dumas), Katherine & Robert Groom, Alberta J. Lefebvre, Anna L. Zanes, Alson A. & Cathy Kinney, Lida M. & Ronald Knudsen and Evelyn M. Kinney & Alain Valleres. Her extended family included many cousins, nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Susan had a gorgeous smile and wonderful since of humor. Susan had a strong faith that carried her through many life experiences. She was a warm, loving, creative woman who loved the mountains, Maidstone Lake and the beach. As a young woman she enjoyed many hours dancing, swimming, skiing, camping, fishing, cooking, and entertaining. She attended many of her son’s baseball, football and skiing events. She was extremely gifted in visual arts including but not limited to painting, music, home decor, gardening, sewing, knitting and handmade quilting. She made many outfits for her children and grandchildren. She crafted over 50 quilts and knitted multi colored wool socks for everyone. She studied oil painting from Alicia Stonebreaker, a well-known portrait artist and watercolor painting from Elizabeth Cashman. Her home was decorated with her beautiful artwork which has been handed down to her family members. She will be remembered fondly and missed greatly by her loving family and friends.
A graveside service will be held on May 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Glenside Avenue in Hardwick, Vt. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 28, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW on Hill Street in Lyndonville, Vt.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
